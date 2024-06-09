About 20 men attacked an armoured truck convoy and made off with an undisclosed amount of money in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga

The Hawks said the suspects shot at the truck until it came to a stop before forcing the occupants out of the vehicle

Authorities are investigating a case of cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder and armed robbery

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money in a cash-in-transit heist in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. Images: Supplied

Source: UGC

Authorities are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery after a group of about 20 men attacked an armoured truck convoy and made off with an undisclosed amount of money in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Suspects pursue armoured car

The Hawks said a sedan rammed into the armoured vehicle as it made its rounds in Thulamahashe on 7 June 2024. The truck’s escort vehicle, a bakkie, was also shot at by occupants of two other sedans, injuring the driver. The two cars then pursued the armoured truck and opened fire until it came to a halt. According to the Hawks', the suspects forced the truck’s driver and crew into the bushes and took their firearms.

The suspects used explosives to gain entry into the truck before making off with the money. Community members reportedly flocked to the scene to pinch the remaining scattered notes.

The Directorate’s Captain Dineo Sekgotodi cautioned the public against the dangers of contaminating a crime scene:

“[We] urge them to refrain from contaminating the crime scene as it is dangerous because there might be some explosives which were not detonated during the blast. They may explode and injure them while collecting the money.”

Netizens weigh in

@DominicISX wondered:

“What happened to putting ink in that money so it can be spoiled when tampered with? ”

@Simphiw3 asked:

“Why are we still going with cash around, instead of moving ahead to cashless?”

@Khumbu_official said:

“They are in Gauteng already these perps.”

@Luckzen speculated:

“It's an inside job. How did this thug know that a truck would pass at a certain location at a specific time with money?”

@GodzilaTR added:

“Why do they never go for SBV it's always Fidelity and G4S?”

CIT Suspects gunned down in KZN

Briefly News previously reported that the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal was involved in a shootout with suspected criminals.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 16 May 2024 and was believed to be related to recent cash-in-transit incidents.

Netizens called for the KZN police to be transferred to Gauteng to deal with the increasing crime rate in the province.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News