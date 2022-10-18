Most ATM attacks are being operated by criminals using explosives rather than the traditional method

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) found that more than 350 ATM attacks occurred last year

The risk information centre found that the angle grinder is time-consuming and requires a planned approach

JOHANNESBURG - Criminals opt to use explosives rather than grinders to crack open ATMs throughout the country.

Criminals who target ATMs are opting to use explosives rather than grinders. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) found that more than 350 ATM attacks occurred last year. The stats show that in 70% of the recorded attacks in 2021, explosives were used, despite the chance of damaging cash being higher.

Sabric’s Annual Crime Stats 2021 report was published on Monday, 17 October and said angle grinders are the second most common break-in tool.

The risk info centre found that the angle grinder is time-consuming and requires a planned approach. There was an increase of 11% in ATM robberies.

Opening an ATM with a grinder requires a large group of criminals, time, and a coordinated approach, with poses a greater risk of being caught, Business Insider South Africa reported.

While using explosives may be the easier option for criminals, it also has a smaller success rate. In more than 50% of angle grinder attacks, perpetrators could access the cash even if it was dye stained.

Citizens react to the ATM attacks:

Monna Wa Mosepedi said:

“They don’t care about ruining the money because it is not theirs in the first place and they feel like they don’t break a sweat for it than when using a grinder.”

Batandwa Chila Tshaka Cokoto commented:

“In a well-respected country here in Western Africa there are no ATMs due to this. I think soon the SA banks are going to do away with ATMs soon.”

Marima Justice posted:

“Lawlessness has gripped our country and seems like not even a single party in parliament is concerned about it they’re only worried about their stomachs.”

ShazZy Mc Carthy wrote:

“Because South Africa has no rules and no consequences for their actions.”

Brad Mulder added:

“Nothing new by now everyone should know SA is the most violent lawless country in Africa.”

Source: Briefly News