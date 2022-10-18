An investigation revealed that Shein workers are allegedly being exploited by factories situated in China

Employees allegedly work up to 18 hours a day with no weekend breaks apart from one day off a month

Shein said it was “extremely concerned” by the investigation’s outcome and planned to break ties with the factories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CHINA - Fashion company, Shein, has come under fire after an investigation revealed the company’s cost on its workers at factories in China. Employees allegedly work up to 18 hours a day with no weekend breaks apart from one day off a month.

Factory workers at Shein in China are allegedly overworked. Image: Cezaro De Luca

Source: Getty Images

A woman who investigated the company went undercover using a fake name and was employed in two factories. She captured the treatment of workers secretly on video.

According to Business Insider, the workers earn about R10 000 a month and are required to make 500 clothing items daily. The publication also claims that the first month’s pay is withheld from the employees.

In a second factory, workers do not receive a set salary but are paid about 60 cents in rands per garment. Further investigations revealed that employees are fined heavily if they make a mistake.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shein told the publication that it was “extremely concerned” by the outcome of the investigation and said it violated the company’s code of conduct for suppliers. The multi-billion-rand company said it plans to terminate partnerships with companies that do not meet its standards.

Last year, similar claims against Shein emerged, and the company told BBC it has stringent health and safety policies. The fast-fashion company planned to investigate the allegations at the time as well.

Citizens react to the claims:

Marisa Brand said:

“Exact reason why I never support/buy from them. I’m sure there are way more companies doing the same. Expose them all.”

Ronelle Bouwer Nell posted:

“Modern-day slavery. No South African will work for that kind of money and those hours. The unions will not allow it.”

Faye Pramraj commented:

“This is not new. For years people are being made rich off the backs of poor, exploited workers in the worst conditions.”

Alessandra Iacomin wrote:

“Luckily I have never bought from them, and never will.”

Estelle Holtzhausen added:

“It is slavery. And if you buy their products, you are supporting slavery. End of story.”

Ultra-fast fashion charms young despite damaging environment

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported so-called “ultra-fast fashion” has won legions of young trend-setting fans who snap up relatively cheap clothes online amid surging inflation, but the booming genre masks darker environmental problems.

Britain’s Boohoo, China’s SHEIN and Hong Kong’s Emmiol operate the same internet-based business model -- produce items and collections at breakneck speed and rock-bottom prices.

They are giving intense competition to more well-known “fast fashion” chains with physical stores, like Sweden’s H&M and Spain’s Zara.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News