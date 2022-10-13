A man tried to save an 18-year-old’s life after she was allegedly hit by a drunk unlicensed driver

He said residents who were at the accident scene took pictures rather than helping the young victim

The 32-year-old driver faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - The man who attempted to save an 18-year-old who had been hit by a car said the victim lay helpless while residents gathered around to take photos for social media.

An 18-year-old was killed after allegedly being knocked by a drunk driver in Cape Town. Image: David Butow & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Tatum Hendricks succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a car and flung onto the roof of a house.

Divanne Leibrandt was hailed a hero for his efforts to save the young woman. Speaking to News24, he said he planned to have a relaxing day, unfortunately, it turned horrific.

Leibrandt said the victim had serious injuries and was unable to speak. He said the people who surrounded Tatum and took pictures were frustrating.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Gershwin Jacobs, who was allegedly responsible for the crash, was granted bail of R5 000, which was later reduced to R3 000 with conditions at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. He was allegedly drunk and unlicensed.

He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide. Jacobs’s bail conditions included him living at an alternate address.

According to EWN, the matter has been postponed to February for further investigation.

South Africans react to the horrific incident:

Roxy Masson said:

“This is called diffusion of responsibility. People are less likely to help someone if there are more people present. Now, we have a culture of technology and diminished empathy. All these factors play a role in this kind of group behaviour. It is heartbreaking.”

Natalie Vercuiel commented:

“R3000 bail, he’s gonna run away or just get a suspended sentence, criminals just laugh at our justice system.”

Angie Manser posted:

“That’s how so many people behave these days, more interested in seeing a person suffer than trying to help. It’s all in the upbringing. Normal people help they don’t film and stare, no care. And then there are the lowest of the low who will steal from the dying without shame.”

Famida Nana wrote:

“People have become so desensitized and would do anything for likes on social media just for those few seconds of fame. Yet in that time a person can lose their life and a family can be left broken forever.”

Vikash Sookdeo added:

“3000 bail for taking an innocent person’s life. That’s just crazy. Life has no value in SA sadly.”

6 People killed and 5 injured in fatal multi-car collision near Port Edward in KZN

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported that a deadly collision on the R61 claimed the lives of six people and injured five others on Monday afternoon, 10 October.

The pileup happened between two bakkies, four cars and a truck in Port Edward on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal at around 4.58 pm, according to Netcare 911.

According to TimesLIVE, the accident was caused when a car and a bakkie collided head-on. Six occupants of the vehicles died before the arrival of Netcare 911 emergency personnel.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News