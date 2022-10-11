KZN’s popular snake rescuer, Nick Evans recently made a chilling discovery at one of his study sites in the province

He shared that he sighted four massive Southern African Pythons but only captured three in the photo he took

Evan explained that this was typical mating behaviour which sees males congregate around the large female

Snake enthusiast and catcher Nick Evans gave netizens the heebie-jeebies after sharing a snap of a rare discovery he made recently.

He spotted not one, not two, or three but four massive Southern African Pythons at one of his study sites in KZN.

Nick Evans gave Mzansi peeps the heebie-jeebies with his latest snake discovery.

Evans managed to get a photo of three of the snakes as the fourth had slithered away before he took out his camera.

“This is typical mating behaviour. Males will congregate around a female (the larger of the three). This is the very end of the python mating season. Most of it occurs in the winter months,” Nick explained.

The passionate snake man also shared that the snakes vanished once they sensed his presence.

“Studying this species has been absolutely fascinating and exciting,” he said.

South African social media users responded to the post with both fear and marvel.

Elle Mbatha Hadebe commented:

“I would have had a heart attack are you OK .”

Naiomi Miller Benn replied:

“Fantastic sighting!!”

Nomthy MaZulu Mbatha responded:

“Nick, where was this, I need to avoid that place, by all means, possible!.”

Kevin van Molik responded:

“I would run away ‍♂️‍♂️only to be stopped by ocean water”

Venga De Lima wrote:

“Once bumped to a group of 5 if not 6........it's a rare, frightening, and beautiful experience!!!”

