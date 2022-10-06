A video of a grown man running for his life after getting into a hole has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows his co-workers mischievously placing the fake snake into the hole before the man goes in

The man gets the fright of his life upon spotting the “snake” and quickly rushes up the ladder in fear of the serpent

A group of mischievous men decided it would be fun to play a trick on one of their co-workers while on the job.

A video shared by TikTok user @rofhi98 shows the men lower a figurine of a large snake by a string down a dug-up hole for a maintenance job.

A man got the fright of his life while at work after his co-workers pranked him with a snake. Image: @rofhi98/TikTok

Once strategically placed, one of their co-workers is then seen approaching them before getting on the ladder to go down the hole.

The unsuspecting man gets the fright of his life upon spotting the “snake” and quickly rushes up the ladder as he cries out in fear.

The surrounding men can be heard laughing as the terrified man continues to run away with great speed, even alarming the dog nearby.

Mzansi peeps could not help but laugh at the poor man's shock and hilarious reaction in response to the video.

Dj_Reeves replied:

“I met him in Cairo today still running.”

Zane_Bots commented:

“My first time seeing someone run up a ladder .”

Wavinya Mumo shared:

“The dog .”

Gor Gorka Duula responded:

“I’m still laughing .”

Kagisokaycee reacted:

“Rumours say he is still running‍♂️.”

Eve Terence Chandeli commented:

“His soul left his body for some seconds.”

LONER_LR said:

“The dog was like what's wrong, what's wrong why are you screaming .”

RuralChamp wrote:

“He will never be the same.”

