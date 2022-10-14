The South African Revenue Service (SARS) plans to implement an online travellers’ declaration system

The online system will first be launched at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, 1 November

South Africans will have to obtain a travel pass before they depart or enter the country after an international trip

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (SARS) plans to implement an online travellers’ declaration system to simplify passenger movement at local airports. The system will kick in on Tuesday, 1 November.

All travellers must comply with the new system to collect travel information. The system will then grant the person a traveller’s pass via email.

According to BusinessTech the online system will first be launched at the OR Tambo International Airport, and the others will follow within the first three months of 2023. SARS said upon the arrival of passengers to South Africa, there will be instructions that will guide and inform travellers of the process.

The Citizen reported that South Africans will have to obtain a travel pass before they depart or enter the country after an international trip.

Travellers must also complete a Travellers Card if they have items to declare. A card will be found alongside their passport in the customs process.

Items required to be declared include products purchased or received abroad, goods that were remodelled or repaired abroad and prohibited, restricted or items controlled under the law.

Citizens react to the new system:

@clarkieAAA said:

“So essentially a temporary secondary passport. Ffs what bull!”

@lerato_lalove commented:

I’m just going to ignore this and claim “what? I didn’t know”.”

@PamelaSalalah posted:

“Good. May curb crime.”

