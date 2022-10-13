The South African Social Security Administration (SASSA) is upgrading its online system to provide better services

The agency said the process will cause a two weeks disruption that will affect clients' online applications

South Africans are not happy with the planned system migration by SASSA and claim it's a tactic to delay payments

Sassa is changing their systems to improve its services. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty and @OfficialSASSA/Twitter

Source: UGC

PRETORIA - The South African Social Security Administration (SASSA) is moving its online services to a new system to offer better services to grant recipients.

The agency said on Wednesday that online grant application services will be interrupted for approximately two weeks.

Sassa did not specify whether the migration process would delay payments to people whose claims were processed, reported Business Live.

Clients whose applications were returned due to incomplete documents have until October 14 to upload the remaining documents for further processing.

According to News 24, any application that is not completed before the closure of the site will have to be resubmitted on the new online platform after it's launched. This includes applications that were not approved by the bank or Home Affairs. SASSA said:

"Applicants who are unable to submit their outstanding documents before the set due date will be required to resubmit their application on the new online platform, which will be live from November 1.”

SASSA also said that all existing and new clients must re-register/register to use the new online platform. Please visit the nearest SASSA office for assistance if you want to apply quickly.

Read some of the comments from SASSA clients below:

@romeosokhela031 said:

"This department is so corrupt. Every day they come up with new ways to not pay people. They declined people so they could loot."

@Bruce50scent wrote:

"Improving! The way you lot can lie is kak funny."

@Jack_Marston10 asked:

"Does this mean everyone will have to resubmit their applications?"

@bukho69649645 stated:

"Just another excuse to delay payments or decline us."

@DantheM60352560 mentioned:

"The only way you will be improving anything is to abolish your entire operations and yourself."

Source: Briefly News