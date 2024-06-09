Citizens continued to express their condolences to the Eastern Cape as the death toll from the floods increased to 10

Reports said one of the bodies discovered was of a woman who was swept away while travelling in a car

The SAPS’ K9 Search and Rescue Diving Units were reportedly still looking for those who were unaccounted for

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Search and rescue operations continue after the death toll in the Nelson Mandela Bay floods increased to 10. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans continued to extend their condolences to the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay as the death toll from the floods increased to 10.

Rescue operations continue in the EC

Severe rains battered the Eastern Cape Metro and left a trail of infrastructure damage in multiple areas, including Kariega, Kwanobuhle, Blue Horizon Bay Walmer, and Kamesh. Police told Algoa FM that the body retrieved on 7 June 2024 was one of two females who went missing after flash floods in Kariega. According to reports, the car they were travelling in was swept away. The body was discovered on the banks of the Swartkops River, and the vehicle was found underwater.

The SAPS’ K9 Search and Rescue Diving Units were reportedly still looking for all those who remained unaccounted for.

South Africans sympathise with flood victims

Condolences continue to pour in from citizens across the country.

@Ngwana_batho09 said:

“Condolences to bereaved families and friends ️️️”

Angie Margaret Lawrie commented:

"My heart goes out to all these families."

Pumeza Mlisana added:

"Sending prayers to everyone. Keep safe, good people."

Deidre Strydom-friskin said:

"My deepest condolences to everyone (families that lost a loved one) that lost their lives in this tragedy.”

Veroncia Campbell Meyer commented:

"The 2nd body that was found was swept away. Shame man"

Tshwane urged residents to stay safe and warm as winter chill hits

Briefly News reported that the City of Tshwane advised its residents to stay safe and warm this winter as temperatures drop across Gauteng.

The SA Weather Service forecast low temperatures for the province, with a possibility of thundershowers.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department urged residents to observe safety precautions during the winter months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News