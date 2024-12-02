The Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa believes a cure for HIV/Aids could be possible

CAPRISA put a timeline of five to ten years and said that there are efforts using antibodies with ARVs, which shows optimism

Some South Africans believed that five to ten years was too far and opined that there was already a cure

Professor Salim Abdool Karim said HIV/Aids can be cured within 10 years. Images: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—Professor Salim Abdool Karim, director of the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), believes a cure for HIV/AIDS could be possible within a decade.

HIV/AIDS cure possible: CAPRISA

Karim recently spoke at a World Aids Day event in KwaZulu-Natal. He remarked that he anticipates a cure in five to ten years. He added that the world is still a long way from creating a vaccine for HIV/AIDS. Efforts are being made to use antibodies with ARVs, which made him optimistic.

Aids stats

Around 40 million around the world live with HIV/Aids, and 7.8 million of them live in South Africa. SA also has the largest ARV programme in the world. Statistics from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS reveal that 44% of people living with HIV are women.

South Africans comment

Netizens on Facebook believed that a decade was too long to find the cure for HIV/Aids.

Liberty Funani said:

"It's the same as the Corona vaccine. We were told that Johnson & Johnson jabs were the only way. People were forced to get three injections per year. People were not allowed to look for other ways to cure Corona. The HIV cure is there. They don't want to tell the truth."

Thabo Magale said:

"The cure has been there. We know. Let the Europeans secure the bag by offering us ARVs."

Teddy Mokoena said:

"It's been there even before AIDS was invented."

Aus Kena said:

"Every 1 December we hear this story. Please come up with something new."

New HIV treatment proposed

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a new HIV treatment is expected to prevent the spread of HIV.

The drug was tested in the United States in 2021 and is expected to be piloted soon.

