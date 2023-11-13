A drug which might cancel one’s chances of getting HIV through intercourse might be available in South Africa by 2024

This is according to Mitchell Warren, who works with the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition to make the product available

Netizens were upset that the drug, named CAB-LA, is not a cure, which is what they believe the nation needs

South Africans are not satisfied that the country might receive an anti-HIV jab in the next two years to curb the spread of HIV in the country. Mitchell Warren of the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition recently announced that the country will be one of the few globally to receive the product. Netizens questioned why, instead of anti-HIV medication, there wasn’t a cure.

Anti-HIV drug to be tested in SA

According to TimesLIVE, the drug, called CAB-LA, is expected to be made available in small batches by 2024. These will be administered bi-monthly during trials. The drug is expected to remove a person’s chances of getting HIV through sexual intercourse. Warren clarified that these would not be clinical trials but studies to determine how the product would be implemented.

Warren, who was interviewed on a podcast by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, added that the studies would begin next year, as South Africa is on the list of nations to receive the drug. South Africa is ranked the country with the highest HIV infection rate, as millions in the country are on antiretrovirals (ARV) to manage HIV, including celebrities who live with the disease.

South Africans prefer the cure

Netizens on Facebook were dissatisfied with an anti-HIV drug and wanted a cure.

Walktall Elelwani Brynos pointed out;

“I don’t think they can’t find a cure.”

Kaya Rwai Rwai said:

“These laboratories must just give people the cure for HIV. They may want to make money first.”

Chris Eksteen responded:

“They must find a cure, but they would rather prevent it. This is South Africa.”

Others were against it.

Thozamile Gift Qobo said:

“We’re not gonna get tired of warning our people. Please don’t take these things. No person can feed you a poison and give you a cure for the poison he fed you.”

GabotseMpitseng Phzti Costa Lamola wrote:

“I wonder who will be the volunteers in such nonsense.”

