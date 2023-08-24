Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose has explained the real reason why he took an HIV test in public

The star said he did it to raise awareness among his followers on the importance of getting tested frequently

He also said that he did it to remind Mzansi that not all artists sleep around as many people believe

Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose who recently caused a buzz after testing for HIV on social media has explained the reasons for his actions.

Khuzani Mpungose on why he tested for HIV in public

According to ZiMoja, the singer said he decided to raise awareness about the importance of getting tested for HIV by doing it on social media.

He said the video served as a reminder to his fans and followers to remember to get tested frequently. The Maskandi star also revealed that he makes it a point to get tested every three months. He said:

"As an artist, I have the responsibility to encourage people to not be afraid of testing for HIV."

Maskandi star debunks myths about HIV and artists

The Ijele star added that people have the wrong perception about artists. He said fans think many artists are exposed to HIV due to the nature of their jobs.

The singer reiterated that just because artists travel and meet different women, doesn't mean they are reckless.

"Yes, we do a lot of touring, and we meet a lot of women, but not all of us are reckless. People assume artists sleep around, but not all of us."

Khuzani unbothered by the backlash

Speaking about the massive backlash he received after the post, the singer said he is unfazed because people will always have something to say.

