A new HIV treatment is expected to prevent the spread of HIV when taken by those at risk of infection

the drug is expected to protect someone for two months and was tested in the past already

South Africans snubbed the drug and called for the cure for HIV to be developed speedily to curb the high HIV infection rate

South Africans are more interested in a cure for HIV than a prevention drug. Images: SolStock and Catherine Falls Commercial

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA– Those who are at risk of infection from HIV have been given somewhat of a lifeline after a drug which temporarily protects its users from HIV is expected to be made available.

HIV prevention drugs to be available

According to SABC News, the drug which is expected to prevent HIV infections is called cabotegravir and is expected to be long-acting. Its effectiveness was tested three years ago and was initially shown to be 66% effective. It was tested on gay men in the United States of America and other nations. The drug is expected to be made available to a select few South Africans as a piloting project before it is exposed to the general public.

South Africans want the cure, not prevention

Netizens rejected the prevention and demanded a cure to curb the high HIV infection rates.

Pro Tshepiso said:

"Bring us the cure."

Aniki Dikleledi Mohoyarona said:

"Where's the cure?"

Collin Khavamba remarked:

"We are still waiting for a cure even today."

Podipodi Skhwama said:

"South Africa is a dumping site."

Bongiwe Sebopela:

"They should be focusing on getting an HIV cure injection because HIV prevention pills are already available."

Maskandi star takes HIV test to raise awareness

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose took an HIV test to debunk myths and raise awareness.

He revealed that he took a test to stress the importance of getting tested frequently and encouraged others to do the same.

He also said that not every artist is reckless, even though they meet many women while touring.

