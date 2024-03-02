Although the current fertility rate in South Africa is women giving birth to over 2 children, the stats have changed

Recent statistics revealed that the birth rate is starting to slow down because of various reasons, including contraceptives and delayed marriages

South Africans discussed the reality that the cost of living is high, and many people are struggling to afford the basics

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Netizens think people are having fewer babies because of expenses. Images: Ariel Skelley and Oscar Martin

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG– The birth rate in the country is starting to drop owing to various factors, even though the birth rate stands at 2.3 children per woman.

The birth rate in SA drops

According to eNCA, factors such as better healthcare, contraceptives, delayed marriages and how expensive it is to raise children influenced the birthrate. The statistics from research done by Eighty20 reveal that almost half of the children born in the country are born into households which earn R5000 per month. It is believed that this will, in the future, affect healthcare and the labour market.

South Africans discuss the findings

Netizens on Facebook discussed how expensive nappies and other baby expenses are becoming. Some doubted the accuracy of the statistics.

Romilla Rimilla said:

"Cost of living is high."

Dimakatso Moreroa said:

"Cost of living is tough."

Madikizel Pira added:

"Excellent people are starting to realise that this economy does not allow one to have children."

Piet Maduma Mathibela remarked:

"Milk and nappies are expensive."

William Wizyz Molema disagreed.

"I see a lot of women and girls still pregnant every day. What are they talking about?"

Ngwato Sledge:

"But it's funny because the SA population is increasing rapidly."

Gerry Kipongo:

"Probably amongst adults because the teens are popping babies left, right and centre."

Sumaya Naidoo had a different opinion.

"Cutting us women open unnecessarily, even when it's not medically needed, has scared them, I guess lol. Plus, we have a limit to having children in this country. If you have had c-sections before, know that only three are recommended."

