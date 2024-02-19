A young lady took to social media to voice out her frustration on why DNA test is not made compulsory at childbirth

In the clip, the stunner said many men are raising children that are not theirs, and once they find out, they spiral out of control

People reacted to the lady's video, with many sharing the same sentiments as her, while others called out the men for being absent fathers

A young woman went viral on social media after she questioned why paternity tests are not made mandatory.

A lady called for mandatory DNA testing at birth in a TikTok video. Image:/@ngonyamakazi

Source: TikTok

South African lady says DNA should be compulsory.

In a video posted by @ngonyamakazi on TiTok, the young woman asked why DNA tests are not conducted at childbirth. As the video continued, the lady elaborated on why she shared those sentiments. @ngonyamakazi went on to say that many men are raising children that are not theirs, which saddens her.

"When somebody finds out 20 years down the line that the child they have been investing in is not theirs, then they spiral out of control."

The video gathered over 160 K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps agree with the young lady

Many people flocked to the woman's comments section to share their thoughts on the subject, while many simply agreed with her.

Temogelo B Pule said:

"I like the idea, the question that we should be asking is how can we make it cheaper for it to be implemented."

kamo kamo shared:

"If they are mandatory, the government will say you match while they are not to avoid kids being fatherless."

YME added:

"Unfortunately, our government cannot afford to pay for all those tests. DNA testing isn’t cheap."

Tlhogi wrote

"Indeed' we need to force our government to make it compulsory!"

Greatindeed1 commented:

"Who will they do DNA with when most fathers disappear at the pregnancy stage?"

Man finds out wife’s first child isn’t his after 8 years together

Briefly News previously reported that a man, @katoyusuf966, has opened up about discovering his eldest daughter was not biologically his.

Most men are doing DNA tests secretly to affirm whether the kids they are raising are theirs. A man opened up about how he found out that his eldest daughter was not his. The man, @katoyusuf966, revealed that he met his wife in 2016, and in 2019, she got pregnant, and they moved in together.

They had another child, and he recently discovered that his eldest child was not biologically his. He opted for a paternity test when some family members pointed out the uncanny resemblance between him and his youngest daughter.

