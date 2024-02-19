A South African lady took to social media to appreciate her sister for showing up to her wedding when her entire family refused to

In the video, the stunner revealed that her husband did not pay lobola, which resulted in the family's reaction

The online community responded to her video, with many dragging the woman on her decision

A young lady had tongues wagging online after she revealed that her family refused to attend her wedding except for her sister.

A young South African lady took to TikTok to thank her sister for attending her wedding amid family drama. Image: @piinkybae

Woman shows gratitude towards her sister

A video posted by @piinkybae on TikTok shows the young woman standing with her sister on the day of her white wedding. The lady revealed that her family refused to attend her wedding because her husband did not pay lobola.

Taking to TikTok, she thanked her sister for her support and captioned her video saying:

"To my who attended my wedding, while the rest of the family refused to come because no lobola was paid."

The woman's revelation did not sit well with many people as they dragged her into the comments section, with one saying:

"Someone failed to pay for lobola, yet he can afford a wedding which is expensive... Know your worth and value that man doesn't value you."

The video gathered over 811K views, thousands of likes, and many comments in just one day of publication.

SA is not pleased

Lobola is an African custom by which a groom's family pays in cattle or cash to the bride's family before the marriage, and many people who reacted to the woman's clip feel that it should not be tampered with and should be regarded as a sacred cultural practice.

Maboe_wa_Badimo said:

"Lobola is a sign of appreciation and respect to the family that you are marrying into, and it also bonds the two families spiritually."

ChipuYvonneMolaiwa added:

"I would never give myself to a man free like that, NEVER!"

Emmovers poked fun at the lady, saying:

"The way a man can shock you, he will go pay lobola as soon as he finds his soulmate."

Promise shampa wrote:

"Things will end in tears lobola first, before anything, babe."

LadyD advised her, saying:

"It won't be funny in the near future, darling uzozisola."

