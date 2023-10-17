A woman from Johannesburg posted a video showcasing her extravagant wedding, revealing the lavish celebration

In the video, the young hun flaunted the lush decorations and her stunning gown, with every detail exuding luxury

Mzansi were highly impressed by the lavish event, and many were curious about how she managed to pull it off

A woman from Johannesburg shared a video of her extravagant wedding. Images: @pelontle_m

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman recently shared her extravagant wedding on TikTok, leaving social media users awe.

Dazzling wedding on TikTok

TikTok user @pelontle_m who was the bride, decided to give South Africans a glimpse into her big day. She shared a few captivating photos on the video sharing platform. Her enchanting wedding gown, the exquisite venue, and the remarkable floral arrangements all played a part in her lush affair.

Social media users who came across her video were impressed by the grandeur and beauty of her celebration. The lavish wedding, filled with opulent details and stunning moments, quickly trended with the video clocking over 614K views and thousands of shares.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Click here to watch the video.

A woman from Johannesburg shared all the details of her posh wedding. Images: @pelontle_m

Source: TikTok

Luxurious wedding amazes Mzansi

It's not just the wedding itself that caught people's attention, but also the meticulous planning and attention to detail that went into making the day extra special. From the elegant decor to the heartfelt moments, this wedding stood as a testament to love and celebration.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Ingah shared:

"May your marriage be as beautiful as your wedding."

@Tebogo praised:

"The dress had pockets is so real"

@Manu_K7 commented:

"Now I want to get married."

@User3456789 said:

"Everything about this venue is so beautiful."

@Lethabo shared:

"The flowers took my breath away."

Na Muguni expressed:

"May your love stay as strong as it is."

Bride wears pyjamas under wedding dress trends

In other wedding stories, Briefly News reported about a TikTok user @tiwapeng uploaded a video of a bride on her big day who seemed unprepared for the day's events.

The lady is seen wearing a ball gown wedding dress that looks too big and unevenly set.

Peeps around the world demanded answers and were shocked that she wore clothes that looked like she slept in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News