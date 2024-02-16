One doctor went viral on social media after she revealed her go-to contraceptive that she preferences

In the video, the young lady stated that before using birth control, one should make sure to check out the side effects

She went on to list all the contraceptive methods that she would not use, and netizens were thankful for her advice

A doctor took to social media to share her personal preference for birth control, which many online users appreciated and thanked the woman for the informative tips.

A doctor shared tips on different contraceptive methods in a TikTok video. Image: @drkwanele

Source: TikTok

Doctor shares birth control preference

In a TikTok clip shared by @drkwanele on the video platform, the young woman captured the attention of many online users with her TikTok clip that has gathered over 666K views along with thousands of likes and many comments. In the video, the Dr said that if she was to restart her birth control journey from the very beginning, she was going to make sure to have the following factors in mind.

"I would think about what that one side effect that I would not want is. Is it the acne or weight gain, and then is it the painful periods? Do I even want to have my period while I am on birth control? Personally, I still want to have my periods," said the Dr in the video.

The doctor added that she would not choose the following contraceptives such as Depo-Provera, implant, or injection because she still wants to have her periods. She said she would prefer a copper IUD because she would still menstruate, and not have to worry about weight gain, and her skin would still look flawless. However, she stated that the copper IUD does bring along painful periods, but she would sacrifice her "comfort."

Watch the video below:

Peeps were thankful for the doctor's advice

Online users flocked to the woman's comments to express their thoughts, and others were appreciative of the lady's gesture.

Talent Kweyama said:

"Not me searching Copper IUD, I'm traumatised no ways. I'm still happy with Depo for five years." now."

To which the doctor responded by saying:

"You can’t use use Depo for 5 years unless there are medical reasons why you can’t use other things."

User135959 said:

"Yaz Plus, no side effects, clear skin and better periods."

Tlangelani Risenga shared:

"I’d choose the copper IUD over and over again... but the change in period flow every month it’s a different flow."

Sne Mthembu gushed over the doctor's content, saying:

"I feel like people don’t speak enough about the patch: best thing ever invented."

