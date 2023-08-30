A group of male friends hosted a nappy shower for their friend who is going to be a father soon

The nappy shower was a scaled-down version of a baby shower, with gifts mainly consisting of diapers, wipes, and baby essentials

Mzansi netizens were impressed by the men's support for the father-to-be and commended them for being a source of inspiration

A group of male friends went all out for their mutual father-to-be buddy by hosting a nappy shower for him.

A group of friends hosted a nappy shower for their friend who was going to be a dad. Image: @manqoba_costa_radebe/TikTok

According to Parenting Mode, a diaper shower is a scaled-down version of a baby shower. It is often less formal, and gifts are comprised mainly of diapers, wipes, and baby essentials.

Man has fun with friends at nappy shower

The TikTok video posted by Manqoba Radebe (@manqoba_costa_radebe) shows him celebrating the happy occasion with his friends as they dress him in a tiara and pink tutu skirt. The friends, who gifted Manqoba with diapers and other baby essentials, are also seen dancing and bonding together.

"My nappy party went well, thank you gents for coming through to celebrate my bundle of joy with me ❤️," Manqoba wrote on the post.

SA netizens impressed by men supporting the father-to-be

The welcoming of a new child is always heartwarming and to see a group of Mzansi men celebrating this blessing together is just priceless.

Mzansi netizens flooded the post with positive comments, commending the friends for being a source of support for the father-to-be

INanilamaShandu Mbatha commented:

"Some ladies are blessed yazi, syabonga sbari syabonga nakubobhuti abenze lomcimbi."

user6759781193771 wrote:

"I love this yhoo well done guys❤Kodwa mamengane uzoteta fast njengoba a jaiva ngezitulo."

user1475619251822 said:

"This is nice hey and different it will trend hey may all majida learn from the best."

ntobeekhumalo reacted:

"Yayinhle into ."

mdu_melaphi2 commented:

"Guys this should be a thing now so we won't have absent fathers dankie majida salute."

Ntebo88 wrote:

"Chaaa kwaze kwamnandi ngempela ☺️."

