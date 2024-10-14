Durban SAPS Arrests 15 Undocumented Foreign Nationals During Raid, SA Happy
- The South African Police Service in Durban arrested over 10 foreign nationals on 14 October 2024
- The arrests were part of a raid conducted around Albert Park, and some of those who were arrested were wanted suspects
- South Africans praised the KwaZulu-Natal police and applauded them for making the arrests
DURBAN — A South African Police Service raid in urban resulted in the arrests of 15 undocumented foreign nationals, some of whom were wanted by the police.
SAPS make 15 arrests
@DasienThathiah said the SAPS raided Albert Park in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 14 October 2024. Fifteen undocumented foreign nationals were arrested, and more than 90 are being processed. The raid is part of a provincial crime-busting programme, which also includes arresting undocumented foreign nationals.
The police discovered that two suspects were identified as wanted suspects for various crimes, and one of them had an outstanding arrest warrant issued 24 years ago.
View the tweet here:
South Africans pleased
Netizens commenting on the bust were impressed and saluted the police.
Dingiswayo kaNyambose said:
"At least there's a way forward."
Tsonga King said:
"I might relocate to this province."
Mbuso Mbanjwa said:
"KZN leads, and others follow."
Njabulo Nzimande said:
"These raids are producing fruitful results."
Samsta said:
"Illegal foreigners in South Africa must be declared a pandemic because we have many of them, and plenty are still entering. I'm calling on SANDF to secure the borders. Recall them from continental duties and deploy soldiers together with SAPS and BMA."
KwaKhangelaAmankengane said:
"This area of the city has always been a problem with undesirable people and a hotspot for criminals. We're glad the police are doing their work."
Diehard Patriot said:
"KZN are the trendsetters and leaders while other provinces are still sleeping."
KZN police arrest 120 undocumented foreigners
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the KZN police arrested 120 undocumented foreign nationals during a raid in the Durban CBD.
The police raided a few hijacked buildings and arrested the undocumented foreign nationals, earning South Africans' praise.
Source: Briefly News
