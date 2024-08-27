Police raided buildings in the Durban CBD early Tuesday morning, 27 August 2024

Over 100 illegal immigrants without the necessary documents to reside in South Africa were arrested

100 rounds of ammunition were found and confiscated, as well as police investigating illegal firearms, fake currency and hijacking buildings

DURBAN - Unlawfully occupied buildings in the heart of Durban were the site of a mass arrest of persons without permission to live in the buildings or the country. Police carried out these arrests in a special operation from 04:00 am.

Counterfeit US Dollars in a bag (left) and the arrested illegal immigrants on the street (right). Image: @_NMabaso and @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

The arrested people were instructed to sit down on the road after being brought out of the nearby buildings. Police, as well as their vehicles, are guarding the large group.

The preparation for the raid

“Our teams have identified 76 buildings which are derelict, abandoned, hijacked, and overcrowded. Of these, 58 are privately owned, and 18 are government-owned buildings, and this is where we require the intervention of the minister,” the comment from eThekwini Mayor, Cyril Xaba, the day before.

A video of the arrested people

SAPS is working with the City, the Office of the Premier and the Department of Home Affairs to carry out its mission.

The Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial commissioner, Lt General Nhlanhla, and eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba visited the area.

Reactions to the arrests of the illegal squatters

@TieOnto remarks how long it's taken for the ANC to take action:

"It took an ANC 40% for the government to realise that SA has a massive immigration issue. Before then, the corrupt cadres were happy to pretend we were being xenophobic when we made noise about the criminality of undocumented immigrants."

@PHASTARICO speaks about the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner:

"Illegal immigrants always put out a fight against Police raids. I'm sure they are aware Mkhwanazi doesn't have time for games. You touch one Police person and you will see flames. They behave and sit down quietly."

@musolini_Ben asks for this to be a regular occurrence:

"This must happen daily. We need to send a strong message that even if you can make it past our borders, life will not be easy for you. You’ll live like a rat constantly running."

@TheeOssy_Oswald gives his experience of the area:

"I once followed my iPhone 14 on GPS and I was led to one of these CBD buildings.didn’t even attempt going inside because I wouldn’t have come out alive. Called the police and they told me they need a SWAT team to access such buildings in JHB CBD. All residents in the area wheee either Nigerian or Congolese!"

@Ishshah_B sends a message to Gauteng:

"Look what other leaders are actively doing, Panyaza Lesufi and you brought us Dada Morero."

South Africans demand action on illegal immigrants

Numerous netizens called on Home Affairs Minister Leon Amos Schreiber to take firm action against illegal immigrants. These appeals followed the court appearance of 11 Ugandan nationals in Mpumalanga, who were apprehended with R3 million in counterfeit money.

The group will remain in custody until their case continues in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on 19 July 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News