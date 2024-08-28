A replicated police vehicle was found on a property in the Sedibeng District

A white VW Polo was fitted with blue lights and sirens, together with police registration numbers and signage

Mzanzi had a concern and shared humour about this copycat law enforcement vehicle's legitimacy

JOHANNESBURG - Crime Intelligence and the Soweto K9 unit members recovered a clone-marked police vehicle, police registration plates, blue lights, a siren, an R5 rifle and a reflector police jacket.

The white VW Polo was illegally turned into a cop car, with added signage, blue lights and antennas. Image: @SAPoliceService

Law enforcement found these items in the South of Johannesburg.

A 44-year-old suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in court soon. As the investigation continues, further arrests are possible.

The marked police car was probably used in unlawful activities where criminals pose as police officials.

"The suspect may be linked to robberies in Gauteng. Police believe that these vehicles were utilised during truck hijackings and courier vehicle robberies," said Gauteng Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza.

@firepower66 asks Yusuf Abramjee if he could assist with his SAPS contacts:

"Can you raise this via your relationship with police on how can the public verify cloned vehicles, what process or procedure can saps implement to safeguard public when being pulled over."

Interestingly, Abramjee had not ruled out the involvement of "genuine cops" in this crime.

@vinniemm imaginations considered what else could be cloned:

"One day soon, they will clone the President himself."

@muzaris was on the same track of thought regarding what else could be cloned:

"Next thing is for criminals to open their own SAPS station, criminals have gone way too far."

CrimeInSA asked X users to spot the difference between the clone and a genuine police car. Can you spot the differences?

@heinekensdaily says you need to find the root issue:

"They need to find the company who created the decals. This is a professional job."

Robinson.Maakana on Facebook stressed the severity of the crime:

"Those who help these crooks to duplicate police 🚔 cars must be stopped immediately, this kind of crimes should be considered as high treason, Those who are found to be committing these crimes must be locked forever, they are putting South African citizens under a very serious threat."

@bad_option88 questions the time this scam has been running:

"People have become really creative. Maybe this guy has been acting as a police for years and committing crimes"

Fake SAPS officers kidnap pastor and his wife

The South African Police Service arrested four suspects following the kidnapping of a pastor and his wife in Evaton, Gauteng. The incident occurred while the couple was travelling from Bethlehem to Parys and was stopped by impostors using fake blue lights.

They were then taken to Evaton in Sedibeng, where the police, during their rescue, discovered a toy gun and some money.

