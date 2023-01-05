Police officers condemned a man who allegedly impersonated a South African Police Service (SAPS) member

In a viral video shared on social media, the man can be seen wearing a SAPS cap in a marked van and laughing

Many have expressed disdain over the man’s actions and believe the country has been overrun by lawlessness

PRETORIA - A man is in hot water after being caught on camera allegedly impersonating a police officer, leaving many fuming.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the man can be seen sporting a South African Police Service (SAPS) cap in a marked van.

According to a post on Twitter, the man is alleged to be an undocumented Zimbabwean national. He can be seen laughing while speaking to the person recording him.

Provincial police condemned the unauthorised use of SAPS property, which is in contravention of the SAPS Act. Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe told TimesLIVE that the man committed at least three offences in terms of the SAPS act.

Mathe added that the man created a fake impression that he was lawfully associated with the police service.

Many social media users have also expressed anger at the incident, while some found the matter humorous. Here’s what some had to say online:

@Ziggy08002332 said:

“That's how they undermine our country. We keep these bizarre things lightly. It's wrong, it's wrong.”

@JR45864661 posted:

“This one is out of line and order. No one may be allowed in the SAPS vehicle unless they are allowed to do so by the officer or they are arrested. No one can wear police regalia if they are not a police officer as it may be viewed as impersonating an officer.”

@ian_kruger added:

“Everything in this country seems to be a joke.”

