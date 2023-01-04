Mzansi is impressed with the South African Police Service in Durban after they brought a gang of suspected house robbers down

One of the suspects was killed, and five others were injured in a high-speed chase while trying to evade authorities

The gang were travelling in a vehicle that was identified as being involved in a house break-in earlier that day

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DURBAN - South Africans are singing the South African Police Services (Saps) praises after an alleged house robber was killed, and five others injured when they collided with a truck during a car chase.

Durban police were involved in a high-speed car chase with a gang of suspected house robbers. Image: Darren Stewart & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The accident occurred in Durban on Tuesday, 3 December when the Umbilo task team spotted a vehicle with six occupants while they were patrolling.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the car was reportedly involved in a house robbery that took place earlier that day. When the suspects refused to heed the police's instruction to stop and a high-speed chase ensued, TimesLIVE reported.

At some point during the chase, the suspects veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a truck head-on.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The diver died on the scene and the five remaining suspects were arrested and transported to the hospital where they were under police guard, SABC News reported.

South Africans celebrate the police for bringing the gang to robbers to justice

Social media was flooded with South African praising the South African Police Services.

Below are some comments:

Dimakatso Inno Molelekeng praised:

"Izinja! Good. Well done to the officers, keep chasing them."

Ismail Ahmed thanked:

"The SAPS are on the beat. Thanks for keeping S.A citizens safe."

Sean Doc de Lange claimed:

"It's called karma."

Dinnesh Chanderbally commented:

"At least a few more houses will be spared."

Nozizwe Mathabela stated:

"The first good news in 2023."

8 arrested for allegedly stealing 88 sheep and slaughtering 48 in Free State: “Nothing is off limits” SA moans

In another story, Briefly News reported that eight people have been arrested by the Free State police after being caught killed suspected stolen sheep in the small farming town of Reitz.

Officers received a call on Friday 30 December about a theft of livestock in progress at a farm. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said police traced and found the suspects in bloody clothes.

The efforts led to the 88 allegedly stolen sheep, 48 of which had already been killed. The police arrested the suspects and seized three sedans and two bakkies which were used to commit the crime, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News