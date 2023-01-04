Crime in South Africa has reached bizarre heights after eight men were arrested for allegedly stealing 88 sheep and slaughtering 48 in the Free State

A similar incident happened in the Western Cape where 2 men were caught red-handed with five stolen sheep in the back of their vehicle

South Africans are concerned about crime in the country complaining that nothing is off limits for theft in Mzansi

FREE STATE - Eight people have been arrested by the Free State police after being caught slaughtering suspected stolen sheep in the small farming town of Reitz.

Eight suspects were arrested in the Free State for allegedly stealing 88 sheep, 48 of which were slaughtered. Image: Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Officers received a call on Friday 30 December about a theft of livestock in progress at a farm. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said police traced and found the suspects in bloody clothes.

The efforts led to the 88 allegedly stolen sheep, 48 of which had already been slaughtered. The police arrested the suspects and seized three sedans and two bakkies which were used to commit the crime, News24 reported.

The suspects have been charged with livestock theft and are expected to appear in the Reitz Magistrate's Court.

Similar livestock thefts sweep across South Africa

It seems livestock theft is a trend in SA as two more men were arrested for a similar crime in the Western Cape.

The suspects led the police on a thrilling high-speed chase on the N2 highway after it was reported that sheep were stolen from a Mossel Bay farm on Friday, 30 December.

The car was brought to a halt when the suspect veered off the road trying to avoid the police. One suspect fled the scene on foot while the other was arrested at the scene.

IOL reported that a search of the Toyota Carola led to the recovery of the five sheep in the back seat and the boot. The suspect who fled the scene was later arrested on New Year's Day after detectives tracked him down.

South Africans react to the bizarre sheep thefts

Citizens are fed up that crime has seeped into every corner of Mzansi.

Below are some reactions:

Hloks Dibakoane said:

"Crime is SA is extremely out of hand, something needs to be done."

Motso Motso speculated:

"They were hungry... Isn't that clear?"

Sinovuyo Zweni complained:

"Nothing is off limits in SA, I swear even flies and roaches will be stolen now. Feel sorry for the owner's hard work. This is a crime. Sheep cost money."

Jabulani Sbutha Lushaba claimed:

"Someone who owns a butcher nearby is their customer."

Shaun Schoeman exclaimed:

"Disgusting indeed! They should be ashamed."

Doos Koning added:

"This happens all the time. I feel sorry for the farmers. They are not allowed to fight against this."

