The police in Durban closed in on four suspects wanted for a string of violent crimes in KwaZulu-Natal

The four men were cornered by the police and instead of surrendering they decided to open fire which led to a shootout

The suspects died in the crossfire and SA applauded the officers on social media for removing criminals from the streets

The Durban police closed in on four wanted criminals. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - On Thursday, four wanted men were killed in a police shootout at Mariannhill in Durban CBD.

The men were allegedly members of a gang and wanted for committing several murders in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

A special task team unit in the police force tracked them down based on the information they gathered on the suspects, reported TimesLIVE.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, the KZN police spokesperson told IOL that the gang members were caught at St Wendolins driving on Higginson Highway.

Naicker added that when the police asked them to stop the suspects opened fire at the police, and they eventually were killed during the shootout.

The suspects were on the police's most wanted list for several violent crimes like attempted murder, murder, armed robberies, extortion and hijackings.

Simele Mkunqwana said:

"You live by the gun you die by the gun. Well done SAPS. Good job."

Philani Msani wrote:

"Fight fire with fire no turning back."

Roger Hinkley posted:

"A good outcome. That's the way to do it."

Clarence Abrahams mentioned:

"Doing their job and Bheki's busy partying in Cape Town. Policing is done when Bheki ain't around!"

Samuel Cairns added:

"Well done to the police. The best news I've seen this year."

