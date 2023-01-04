Five suspects were caught, beaten and burnt to death by members of the community in the Western Cape

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut condemned the incident and said those responsible will be seriously dealt with

Many citizens believe acts of mob justice across the country could have been prevented through police intervention

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DELFT - Police in the Western Cape condemned the brutal murder of five suspected house robbers who were burnt to death by residents.

Police are investigating the deaths of five suspected house robbers. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The victims were aged between 25 and 36. Community members accused them of being in connection with a string of robberies and most recently, the theft of a cellphone.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the victims were caught, beaten and set alight. He said the circumstances surrounding the killings are under investigation.

Traut told News24 that vigilantism should be condemned in the harshest terms. He said that those who take the law into their own hands will be dealt with as criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Citizens react to the act of mob justice:

@reketla_m said:

“’Police condemn vigilantism in the strongest possible terms. How many times have police used this now familiar phrase when they have failed to curb this type of criminal activity which doesn't appear on their priority list of saving communities from these petty criminals?”

@sellomp_085 commented:

“It’s fair to condemn them but what are you guys doing differently?”

@dave_7808 posted:

“If SAPS did their job there would not be a need for this.”

@kimmojvs wrote:

“Mob injustice. This type of killing is the opposite of justice, which is based on due process.”

@kurtsadeye6 added:

“This is what you get when the law is lax.”

Suspected robber killed during police chase

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a house robbery suspect was killed, and five others were injured following a high-speed crash in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal. The incident occurred on Tuesday, 3 January.

According to EWN, the suspects were found in possession of three firearms and 19 rounds of ammunition. Two of the firearms were linked to house robbery cases in Malvern and Pinetown and the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

2 Alleged kidnappers stoned to death by Limpopo residents, police condemn acts of mob justice

Briefly News also reported that police have opened cases of robbery, attempted kidnapping, two counts of murder and malicious damage to property.

This follows a mob justice attack on two men who were allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman on Wednesday, 17 August. Tshavhalovhedzi residents stoned the men to death and burnt their bodies.

The Provincial Head of Corporate Communication and Liaison, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said three men allegedly robbed the 23-year-old woman of her cellphone and other belongings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News