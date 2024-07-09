Scores of netizens urged Home Affairs Minister Leon Amos Schreiber to take decisive action against illegal immigrants

The pleas came after 11 Ugandan nationals, caught with R3 million worth of counterfeit money, appeared before a Mpumalanga court

The group would be remanded in custody until their case resumes in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on 19 July 2024

Scores of South Africans demanded that Home Affairs Minister Leon Amos Schreiber take decisive action against illegal immigrants.

Eleven nabbed for R3m counterfeit cash

The recent calls follow the court appearance of 11 Ugandan nationals caught with R3 million in counterfeit money in Ermelo, Mpumalanga. The men briefly appeared before the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on 8 July 2024.

SAPS Captain Magonseni Nkosi told Briefly News that six of the suspects, Godfrey Msiguri (29), Living Kagurusi (45), Abono Karongo (38), Amon Rwomushana (25), James Bugaiga (29) and Roberts Mubangizi (30), were charged with possession of suspected counterfeit money and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Nkosi said the other five, Daniel Kamugisha (26), Steven Nuwamanya (26), Nathan Mandela (31), Wilson Monymbano (32) and Steven Rwomushana (31), were only charged for contravening the Immigration Act.

The men were arrested on 4 July 2024 after police noticed their alleged suspicious behaviour, searched their bags, and discovered the fake notes. At the time, the police said they were working with Home Affairs officials to determine the suspects’ status in the country.

The men would remain behind bars until they return to court on 19 July 2024 for their bail hearing.

Mzansi pleads for swift deportations

Many social media users called for the Home Affairs Minister to step in and deport foreigners who break the law.

@Zee_Nodoli said:

“We need mass deportation @Leon_Schreib.”

@MaraDinho_10 advised:

“Wena @Leon_Schreib, you must start working to safeguard the citizens of this country from this planned invasion. You said you about law and order; let's see if you are not a hypocrite.”

@Renababe2 shouted:

“@Leon_Schreib South Africa is a playground for Foreigners!!”

@Gov_pub1 commented:

“Hope they got their retirement and scarce skills visa in order for free law clinic and Helen Suzman.”

@Smadzadzahun asked:

“@Leon_Schreib is this this what you want for our country?”

