Two men who impersonated traditional healers to scam a client out of R3 million were each sentenced to 10 years behind bars

Kiseka Rashid (46) and Tony Lubenga (34) were found guilty of fraud and contravention of section 49 of the Immigration Act

The duo allegedly convinced the victim to resign from his job and to hand over his R3 million pension, to be multiplied

Zingisa Chirwa

Two bogus traditional healers were sentenced to 10 years behind bars for scamming a man out of R3 million. Images: Hawks/Supplied and Getty Images/Stock Images.

Source: UGC

Two men who posed as traditional healers to scam a client out of R3 million have each begun serving their 10-year sentence.

Bogus healers found guilty of fraud

The East London Regional Court found Kiseka Rashid (46) and Tony Lubenga (34) guilty of fraud and contravention of section 49 of the Immigration Act.

Faux healers convince victim to resign

The Eastern Cape Hawks said the complainant visited a traditional healer in East London’s CBD in July 2019, where he met the duo for a consultation. Spokesperson Warrant officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the pair influenced the man to resign from his job and cash out his pension:

“He was instructed by the accused to withdraw all his pension fund and bring it to them as it would multiply. The complainant, indeed, followed the instruction, and as a result, he was prejudiced cash to the value of R3 million.”

The victim reported the matter to the Hawks, whose probe led to the faux healers' arrest on 18 March 2021.

Mhlakuvana said the men first appeared before the court on 19 March 2021 and were kept behind bars. After numerous appearances, the men were sentenced on 4 July 2024. Rashid and Lubega were also handed a three-month sentence each for contravening the Immigration Act.

Mzansi woman tells how she got scammed out of R25k

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who got scammed by a bogus sangoma who made her toss R25k into the Vaal River.

The anonymous woman claimed the faux healer also took R7700 from her, promising riches.

When the woman realised she was being scammed, she shut the sangoma off and sorted her life out.

