Criminal syndicates in South Africa are using hallucinogens and a fake sangoma to swindle unsuspecting citizens in an elaborate scheme

The scammers convince their victims that a fake sangoma can solve their financial problems through rituals

The targets are robbed of millions in life savings after they are drugged and fooled into believing their fortunes have changed

JOHANNESBURG - Criminal syndicates in South Africa have descended to a new low to make a quick buck off desperate and unsuspecting citizens.

Criminal Syndicates are preying on people's beliefs to scam them out of million. Image: Martin Harvey & Frazao Studio Latino

Source: Getty Images

Armed with hallucinogens, a fake sangoma and the victim's steadfast beliefs, the Opportunistic criminals have developed an intricate scam to rob their victims of their life savings.

The South African Fraud Prevention Service’s Head of Product Development, Nazia Karrim, revealed the criminals are playing on the fact that many South Africans are suffering in this harsh economic climate and are luring their victims in with the promise of renewed wealth, BusinessTech reported.

Fake Sangoma scam explained

Karrim said the intricate scam starts with the criminal syndicates profiling their victims before approaching them. Once they have settled on a target, a person will approach them, claiming to have been by a sangoma contacted by the target’s ancestors.

The scam artist claims they have a fix for the unsuspecting victim's financial problems and advises them to consult the sangoma.

Victims lured to fake sangoma and drugged

A second person poses as the traditional healer and informs the target they need to be cleansed to improve their financial circumstances. The victim is then told to bring a bag of money that the ancestors will cleanse and bless.

Once the desperate victim arrives for this consultation, they are given a ritual drink laced with hallucinogens, resulting in them hearing the voices of their ancestors. The voices prompt the person to hand the bag full of cash to the sangoma.

Sangoma pretends to bless the money, and to the target’s surprise, the money in the bag double. But the scam artists have added more money to the bag, leading the victim to believe their wealth has doubled.

Money swopped out

The fake Sangoma then tells the victim to withdraw a significant amount of money which usually involves liquidating pension funds or withdrawing savings, IOL reported.

Fooled by the sleight-of-hand, the victim complies, and when they return to the fake sangoma’s lair, the same ruse is repeated, but this time the bag is filled with counterfeit money.

The victim is then told to go home and not open the bag for the next day or two with the promise that the money will double or triple in value.

