The South African Police Service arrested seven suspects, and they retrieved firearms and ammunition

The police received information that he suspects had unlicensed firearms at a homestead in KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans praised the police, and many remarked that criminals are accessing guns easily

EKOMBE, KWAZULU-NATAL — A 75-year-old madala was among the suspects arrested in possession of heavy firearms with ammunition.

SAPS arrest KZN suspects with guns and ammo

According to the South African Police Service, an intelligence operation by the Umzinyathi Task Team and the National Deployment team resulted in the arrests. The police stormed a homestead in Ekombe in KwaZulu-Natal on 8 July.

The police found an AK47 rifle, three pistols and a hunting rifle on the suspects and arrested six of them. The police travelled to a different area, where the seventh suspect was found with an AK47 and a revolver.

South Africans salute the SAPS

Netizens on Facebook clapped for the police, and some discussed the guns that were found.

Lovemore Khumalo said:

"Good job, SAPS. Make sure those guns don't go out again."

Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

"These days, owning a 9mm is almost futile. What can you do against such high-calibre rifles?"

George Crown said:

"Police officials are making hard success. Great job."

Manrich Makoro said:

"Why is it so easy for KZN police to track criminals compared to other provinces?"

Cothoza Mfana Zulu said:

"Someone's life has been saved. Thank God."

Madimetja Johannewb Mojapelo said:

"Excellent job under the honourable Commissioner Mkhwanazi. You deserve more, commissioner."

Siyanda Masiya said:

"Excellent work. The magistrate must play their role. The evidence is here."

