Authorities, including the SAPS, seized high-caliber firearms and apprehended a man suspected of participating in aggravated robberies in Gauteng

The individual faces charges related to the possession of unlicensed firearms and was arrested in Soweto

Police raided the suspect's residence and discovered him in possession of an AK-47 rifle, three pistols, firearm magazines and a substantial amount of ammunition

Authorities seized 4 firearms and apprehended a man suspected of participating in aggravated robberies.

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation Unit apprehended a 41-year-old suspect in White City, Soweto on December 21, 2023. The arrest followed a search that uncovered four firearms, including an AK-47, believed to be linked to serious and violent crimes.

According to EWN, upon receiving intel about a man potentially involved in armed robberies, including cash-in-transit heists, police raided his residence.

The individual was apprehended and faces charges for possessing unlicensed firearms.

Authorities plan to conduct ballistic tests on the weapons to ascertain their involvement in previous crimes.

Many South Africans took to social media thanking the police officers for their hard work.

Bill Slade says:

"Well done brothers and sisters in uniform. We thank you for your service."

Negash Beyen Bachoro mentions:

"Well done SAPS thank you very much."

Praise David Shozi states:

"Great job, keep SA safe."

Paledi Magyver Van Vyk shared:

"Great job."

Over 1K murders in South Africa linked to police firearms

The latest crime statistics from the South African Police Service (SAPS) indicate a rise in violent crimes, including murder, nationwide.

The statistics reveal a decade-long surge in South Africa's murder rate, escalating from about 30 per 100,000 to 44.66 per 100,000, averaging 77 murders daily.

Robbery suspect killed in Garsfontein bridge shootout, Tshwane

Previously, Briefly News reported that a suspected criminal engaged in a fatal shootout with a security company on the N1 in Tshwane and did not survive.

In pursuit of a suspected Range Rover linked to the robbery, security officers initiated a high-speed chase on the highway.

Source: Briefly News