Edenvale law enforcement noticed a suspicious Mercedes Benz with at least five occupants and, upon stopping the vehicle, one person exited with a firearm

The suspects sought refuge in an Edenvale company, leaving the vehicle behind

The arrested individuals face charges of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition, attempted murder, and having a suspected stolen motor vehicle

Edenvale Police Nab Three Suspects After High-Speed Chase. Image: Arrive Alive

Source: Facebook

During a routine patrol, Edenvale law enforcement spotted a suspicious Mercedes Benz with at least five occupants. Upon stopping the vehicle, one occupant exited with a firearm. Police confronted the armed individual, leading to a tense situation.

South African Police: Unleashing a high-stakes pursuit

According to the South African Police Service, a pursuit unfolded, during which suspects fired shots at the officers, prompting a swift retaliation. The suspects sought refuge in an Edenvale company, abandoning the vehicle. With backup, police cornered three suspects, recovering two firearms with obliterated serial numbers and the vehicle.

The apprehended individuals face charges including possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, attempted murder, and possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects had recently engaged in a business robbery at Meadowdale shopping center, using the vehicle as a getaway car.

Major General Anna Sithole, Ekurhuleni District Commissioner, commended the members for their vigilance and unwavering efforts in retrieving unlicensed firearms, aiming to create an environment where criminals find no refuge in Ekurhuleni.

Mzansi praised SAPS for their hard work

Rajen Singh noted:

"Good work also lock up the corrupt politicians."

Johann Truter mentioned:

"Salute, well done."

Samza Osman posted:

"Well done SAPS. Keep it up, our hope is in you."

Thabang Rantai stated:

"Waking up to more great news. Nice work SAPS."

Andre Kruger expressed:

"Nice work, get these thugs off the streets."

Thato Mojalefa Jeff Mokhele says:

"Great work from SAPS Edenvale."

Source: Briefly News