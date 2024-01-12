Seven suspects are currently in police custody, implicated in the kidnapping of a Nigerian businessman

The 48-year-old businessman was quickly found with the suspects at a lodge by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team within 24 hours.

Funds allegedly withdrawn from the businessman's bank account have been recovered

Seven suspects were apprehended in Ferndale, Randburg for the kidnapping of a Nigerian businessman. Image: SAPS

Source: Facebook

In Ferndale, Johannesburg, seven suspects are now in police custody for their suspected role in the kidnapping of a Nigerian businessman.

SAPS successful rescue operation

The South African Police Service (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team executed a successful rescue operation.

The 48-year-old businessman, abducted in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, was swiftly located along with the suspects at a lodge by the SAPS anti-kidnapping task team within 24 hours of the reported incident.

According to SABC News, confirming the suspects' arrest, National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe disclosed, "six vehicles utilised by the suspects have been confiscated and impounded for further investigation. Additionally, funds allegedly withdrawn from the businessman's bank account have been successfully recovered.

The individuals involved in this incident will be charged for the alleged kidnapping and any other offenses revealed in the ongoing investigation.

Ransom kidnappings thrive in South Africa

According to Aljazeera, kidnappings surged by almost 200% over the last ten years, climbing from 3,832 cases in 2013 to nearly 11,000 in 2021, as per South African Police Service (SAPS) statistics. In the first three months of 2023, 3,641 cases were reported, indicating a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Edenvale police capture 3 suspects in high-speed pursuit

In other news, Briefly News reported that During a routine patrol, Edenvale law enforcement spotted a suspicious Mercedes Benz with at least five occupants. Upon stopping the vehicle, one occupant exited with a firearm. Police confronted the armed individual, leading to a tense situation.

According to the South African Police Service, a pursuit unfolded, during which suspects fired shots at the officers, prompting a swift retaliation. The suspects sought refuge in an Edenvale company, abandoning the vehicle. With backup, police cornered three suspects, recovering two firearms with obliterated serial numbers and the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News