Two women were arrested for abducting three children over the last year

The South African Police Service captured them in Kriel in Mpumalanga after they kidnapped a toddler and two infant

South Africans saluted the police and demanded that the women remain in jail forever

South Africans called for the strictest sentence to be passed down to two women who were arrested for child abduction. The South African Police Service arrested the two women on 31 December 2023 after they discovered that the women had abducted three children.

SAPS arrest 2 child abductors

According to the SAPS, 26-year-old Grace Gumbo and Mercy Tsoko, aged 28, were arrested in Kriel, Mpumalanga, after police investigated complaints from the community. According to the community, the women were posing as caregivers and roaming around Ogies with three children that they kidnapped.

The police were initially informed that the women had abducted one child, and they hunted down and cornered them in a shack. When they arrived there, they found a baby boy, aged three, who was abducted in April. An 8-month-old child was reported kidnapped in September in Springs. The suspects appeared in court on charges of child abduction and contravention of the Immigration Act.

SA applauds SAPS

South Africans on Facebook applauded the police officers and called on the woman to face the might of the law.

LongMan Longman was surprised their faces were shown.

“First time seeing this happen. All the time, police hide their faces, identities and nationalities.”

Raeylnn’s Hair was happy.

“Thank you so much, SA police. You made my day.”

Besuthu Mtswane Mngcongela said:

An example must be made out of them. They must be given life sentences.”

Jodie Prince agreed.

“Life in prison. These need to be made an example of.”

Clementine Malatji was confused.

“So they just stole other people’s babies to live with them? What, they couldn’t conceive, or did they want to groom them for nonsensical activities?”

Kagisho Peace Choane wrote:

“You can just look at them and see who they are: women without motherly love.”

Mohale Tbose applauded the cops.

“SAPS is working hard. The problem is that the justice system always fails us.”

