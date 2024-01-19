A madala from Ekukwatini in Mpumalanga was arrested after the South African Police Service found over 100 guns and over 1500 ammunition rounds at his house

The man had rifles, shotguns and pistols in his possession, and they were found underneath his bed, with some in his wardrobe

South Africans had theories as to why he had so many guns on him and discussed the shocking find

SA was stunned when 106 guns were found with an old man. Images: South African Police Service/Facebook and Cavan Images/Drentwett Niedring/ Getty Images

The South African Police Service swooped down on a 67-year-old pensioner who had 106 guns in his possession. The madala also had over 1700 rounds of ammunition, and the police are trying to figure out how he got his hands on so much firepower. Netizens shared their theories about what he may have been doing with the guns.

Mpumalanga pensioner found with 106 guns

According to the South African Police Service, the arrest came after a sting operation which saw a partnership between the Mpumalanga Provincial Organized Crime Unit and other stakeholders. The police received information that an old man had a firearms cache stored in his house. It's believed that the man may have been part of a security company. After they secured a search warrant, the cops visited his home on 18 January.

When they searched his property, they discovered the guns and 1704 rounds of ammunition for different firearms. These included 14 rifles, eight shotguns and 84 pistols. They also found that some of the licences belonged to a security company and had expired; he couldn't account for 20 guns.

Netizens left speechless at the firearms cache

South Africans on Facebook were speechless and tried to figure out what he was doing with the guns.

Dustin Hoffman wrote:

"Not kingpin but a safe house for a gang. Everyone has a right to protect themselves, but many weapons are not in that scope of self-preservation."

Chris Cindi remarked:

"He is the one providing the thug with dangerous weapons. No wonder those firearms are untraceable. If you search his property some more, you'll find cases of hard cash."

Ralf Tilter added:

"Enough to start a small army. This is so scary."

James Mallon wrote:

"This is serious. That's a lot of weaponry right there. It was intended for something."

Nangamso Reginald Sigonya remarked:

"This guy is connected with the army or members of SAPS."

Teenager arrested for unlawful gun possession

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Limpopo police arrested a 13-year-old boy after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The police also arrested seven other suspects, and the police found that the gun on the young boy had the serial number filed off. South Africans pleaded with the police not to give him a hefty sentence as he was still young.

