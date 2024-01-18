The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, dismissed the seriousness of criminals breaking into a South African Police Service police station

This was after Verulam Police Station experienced a break-in in which criminals made off with a few items

South Africans felt hopeless at the minister's perspective on such a severe crime and snubbed his views

South Africans noted with concern Bheki Cele's dismissal of a police station break-in. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and South African Police Service/ Facebook

Police Minister Bheki Cele dismissed the seriousness of a crime at the Verulam Police Station. This was after the criminals took some valuables from the police station. South Africans were dismayed at his words and decried his lackadaisical stance on crime.

Thieves break into Verulam Police Station

According to TimesLIVE, three suspects entered the police station, broke the door, went into the supply chain management, communications, and sector managers' offices, and made off with unidentified objects from the station. When members of the South African Police Service reported for duty the following day on 18 January, they realised there was forced entry. They called the security company Reaction Unit South Africa.

Cele, who was visiting the province after a shootout between police members and criminals left six dead, took light of the break-ins. Cele emphasised that the criminals were bored because they allegedly stole a fan and a plug. He also said that the perpetrators should be charged severely when apprehended.

South Africans dismayed by Cele's words

Netizens on Facebook were concerned that the state of crime resulted in criminals breaking into a police station and that Cele was not taking it seriously.

Wayne Mostert said:

"Onky in SA would thieves break into a police station, and that just shows the poor state of our police stations and law and order."

Pravesh Singh wrote:

"That's how he justifies crime. Boredom. How much more stupid can politicians get?"

Buti William was discouraged.

"I think we must just accept that we are doomed as a country, especially given that there are many people who can't wait to reward the ruling party with their votes again."

Bongani Mgubela asked:

"How safe are we at our homes if a police station can be broken into?"

Diragadibonwe Tukz added:

"Law enforcement has decomposed completely."

Mpumalanga police station robbed at gunpoint

