In a TikTok video of a routine stop at a robot, a moment of danger unfolded as a man attempted to open another person's car door with the intention of committing a crime

This incident sheds light on the common occurrence of such crimes and the importance of staying vigilant to protect ourselves and our possessions

South African are reacting to the video by sharing words of comfort and their experiences with crime

A man attempted to open the car door of a white Kia Picanto at a traffic stop and the TikTok video is trending.

In South Africa, car theft and smash-and-grab crimes have sadly become all too common. In a recent incident that unfolded at a robot, a man attempted to commit a crime by trying to open another person's car door.

Criminal’s attempt to open car door exposes widespread smash-and-grab issue.

However, due to quick thinking and vigilance, the criminal's intentions were thwarted. This incident sheds light on the ongoing issue of car theft and the need for increased awareness and preventive measures.

In a TikTok video recorded by @renetrauta's mother, she was in the white Kia Picanto when she found herself at a traffic light stop, unaware of the danger lurking nearby. In a split second, a man approached their vehicle and attempted to open the car door, clearly intending to commit a crime.

However, the car doors were locked, preventing the criminal from gaining access. A potentially dangerous situation was averted thanks to her vigilance and preparedness.

Renè Fritz Traut captioned the video:

"Reminder to lock your doors in central Durban. Could fall prey to hijacking. We were in the white car, and coincidently my mom made a video of Durban behind us when this happened today."

Check out the video below:

Unfortunately, in South Africa, car theft, including hijacking and smash-and-grab incidents are prevalent. Criminals often target unsuspecting drivers at traffic lights, taking advantage of brief stops to commit robbery or grab valuables from within the vehicles. These crimes not only result in financial losses but can also cause emotional distress and threaten personal safety.

Tips and precautions to thwart attacks in traffic and stay secure

South Africans are familiar with these incidents and have become even more anxious about their safety. In the comment section, people shared their advice on preventing yourself from becoming a target and messages of comfort.

Eyodwa Kuphela said:

"This area is the worst. Glad you guys are safe."

Shannon Ways commented:

"Lock your doors everywhere in SA."

Carl Jodashe added:

"I see people stop at robots with their windows down. You can't do that in SA."

Neena said:

"They busted our window once and tried to pull me out of the window."

Lerato added:

"Not hijacking, but smash and grab. Obviously, if you leave stuff on your seats, they will smash your window to try and get it."

