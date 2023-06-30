The nation was angered by a travelling fam that littered the roadside

The inhabitants of the Toyota Fortuner emptied their dirt outside during a traffic stop, and the country was horrified

TikTokkers condemned the actions and pointed to how the nation has a littering problem

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The country bared their teeth to a family that stopped during an accident and decided to throw their trash on the roadside. Image: @audi.sa1

Source: TikTok

A family that stopped by the highway to litter mother nature has infuriated South Africans, who are disgusted by their actions.

The short clip, which has gone viral, is accompanied by an in-video caption:

"Absolutely disgusting!"

Travellers litter roadside, leaving TikTokkers mad

In it, a family emerges from a Toyota Fortune during a stop caused by an accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video shows someone throwing rubbish outside of the window.

The video shifts and shows the whole family standing outside.

A woman walks to the side of the road and throws what appears to be a handful of tissue on the roadside.

Audi.sa1 captioned the post as follows:

"There was a stop due to an accident between Leeu Gamka and Prins Albert Road. This is just disgusting."

Briefly News condemns all acts of littering as it harms the environment.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi furious at littering family

In a country where littering is a huge problem, it's no wonder netizens find the family's actions unacceptable.

Penny expressed how she detests littering. where nobody will pick up the rubbish.

"There's nothing I hate more than littering, especially in the middle of nowhere where nature has no one to help clean after us."

CR8 observed that these actions contribute to drain blockages.

"Then we wonder why there is so much flooding. The drains are all blocked. I could never do this."

Vernon said that the entire country is dirty.

"They know Ramaphosa will pay someone to come to clean it."

Richauntyvee said that littering in Rwanda is punishable, showing how the international community is against pollution.

"Do this in Rwanda, and you will face jail time. Littering is barbaric. Anyone who does it should be ashamed!"

Sibbi said that she has never understood the logic of littering.

"You're most likely going to stop at a garage anyways. Just throw it away there instead of doing this."

Actress bemoans dirty Durban

In a simar article, Briefly News reported that actress Bridget Masinga shared how unhappy she was that Durban is filled with litter.

She ranted on social media and slammed residents for ruining neighbourhoods and the whole city with rubbish.

Netizens supported her and said that the whole country is facing the issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News