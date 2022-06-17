A group of criminals are said to be responsible for holding up a police station in Mpumalanga on Wednesday night

The criminals entered the Kwaggafontein Police Station and held the night staff hostage in addition to stealing firearms

South Africans are upset at the frequency with which police stations seem to get robbed in South Africa and question what the police are there for

MPUMALANGA - The Kwaggafontein Police Station located between KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga and Groblersdal was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night, 15 June.

The incident took place at around 10pm and the robbers are said to have held the night staff hostage before making off with stolen several firearms.

Kwaggafontein Police Station in Mpumalanga was robbed by approximately six men on Wednesday night. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

According to TimesLIVE, the details around the robbery are currently sketchy and it's not yet unknown how many suspects walked into the police station, however, it's believed that there were six suspects.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Shelvy Mohlala confirmed that robbery and said maximum resources have been mobilised to track down the offenders on the order of Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

“The provincial commissioner assures the community that police are indeed doing everything in their powers to arrest the suspects,” said Mohlala.

According to IOL, the robbers stole police-issued firearms such as shotguns, rifles and pistols. They also stole four cellphones.

Crime activist Yusuf Abrambjee alleges that 83 rounds for R5 rifles, 25 rounds for pistols and 250 rounds for pump guns and a bullet-proof vest were stolen by the criminals.

South Africans weigh on the robbery at a police station

The robbery at Kwaggafontein Police Station has left many South Africans upsets. Some people are blaming Government for such incidents, while others are blaming the police themselves.

Here are some comments:

@mheshu said:

"These attacks on their police stations are repeat ones, & probably repeat attackers laughing all the way to their bank, since Mbeki's admin, why have no laws been passed or strategies enacted to circumvent them? Seems like we don't have a government!"

@Themba79067030 said:

"That's my question, how can you rob the police at a police station."

@CarolineLindho3 said:

"You said robbed a police station, right? The place where all the employees carry guns? The place where the employees are TRAINED to catch criminals? Is that the place that was robbed?"

@Liya01394079 said:

"Nowhere in the world have I heard that a police station has been robbed. The same people that are meant to serve and protect us can't even do the same for themselves, Someone failed the assignment."

