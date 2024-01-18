The Witbank High School principal received praise after he took action in dealing with latecomers

A video of the headmaster went viral in which he told the group of learners to go back home because he did not tolerate late coming

South Africans were impressed with his actions and celebrated him, praising him for being strict

The Witbank High School headmaster told latecomers to go home. Images: Witbank High School

The Witbank High School principal earned the nation's praise after he trended for kicking latecomers to the school out and sending them home.

The no-nonsense headmaster is shown giving the learners a tongue-lash for not honouring the time set to arrive at school.

Principal tells latecomers to go home

@MDNnewss posted the video on X, formerly Twitter. In the video, the principal stands with a group of learners who look uncomfortable as he addresses them. The principal told them to go home and tell their parents he turned them away for being late.

"Tell them that you came back home because you are not serious. First impressions last. This is the nonsense that I will not chase you every day with. You said you wanted to come to town and you know when you must be here, so go home and tell them what happened."

Netizens are pleased with the principal's actions

South Africans were pleased with the principal and congratulated him for instilling discipline.

Dear said:

"It's going to be a long year for the learners."

mycyclelife wrote:

"That's great. Disciplined on the first day."

Reeyah added:

"This is the content I signed up for."

Serame stanned the principal.

"This is at we call discipline. Tomorrow, all of them will be early."

DJ Mo Flava remarked:

"Harsh, but there will be a lesson learned. It would be interesting to understand why they were late. I doubt it's all for the same reason."

Gobindlovu High School bars students who failed the same grade twice

In an almost similar incident, Briefly News reported that Gobindlovu High School in KwaZulu-Natal barred students who repeated the same grade twice from registering.

At least 10 learners repeating grades 9, 10 and 11 faced expulsion as they were handed expulsion letters. The Department of Education in the province stated that no student should be expelled based on failing a grade more than once.

