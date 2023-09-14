EFF leader Julius Malema lambasted the presiding magistrate at the East London Magistrate's Court for her tardiness

In an open courtroom, Malema said it was unacceptable that Magistrate Twanet Olivier was never on time for the past five years

Malema's rant resonated with many South Africans who agreed that it was unfair the magistrate was always late

EAST LONDON - Economic Freedom Fighter Julius Malema's rant at the East London Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape had social media buzzing.

EFF leader Julius Malema could not hold back his anger after Magistrate Twanet Olivier arrived late at the East London Magistrates Court. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X & Frennie Shivambu

Malema is currently standing trial alongside his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman for the unlawful use of a firearm. According to EWN, the pair faces several charges after a rifle was discharged at the EFF's 5th anniversary celebration in 2018.

Julius Malema slams magistrate for being late

On Wednesday, 13 September, Magistrate Twanet Olivier arrived at the courtroom late, and that did not sit well with the Red Berets leader.

The EFF official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video of Malema lambasting Olivier for not arriving on time, in true Malema fashion.

The EFF leader was upset that Olivier was never on time for their court case and said her actions were unacceptable because she has a duty to respect them. Malema said they had been waiting for at least two hours, and people needed to speak out about her behaviour because the magistrate was not above the law.

"No magistrate, no prosecutor must disrespect us like that, and we keep quiet. She's never been early to any court. She says come at 12, we come at 12 [and] she's never here," said an angry Malema.

Malema added that Olivier has been consistently late for the past five years. His courtroom rant did not fall on deaf ears, and the presiding magistrate apologised for her tardiness.

Her explanation was that she is not always aware of the time everyone is ready for the court proceedings and asked for someone to call her as soon as the media is done setting up.

South Africans back Malema amid rant

@Annie_Modiba said:

"People in power don’t respect time mostly. They think times also revolves around them ‍♀️"

@collen_sambo2 said:

"One thing I’ve learned from this man is that you must never be scared to express yourself when you feel disrespected."

@nagbruller said:

"Julius is shaking. 15 years jail time for unlawful possession of a firearm. Ouch. "

@PressPlaySA said:

"Definitely disrespectful and unprofessional by the judge, if it’s the other way around there are consequences, warrant gets issued. What recourse do citizens have? ‍♂️ @RonaldLamola @ConCourtSA"

@Mtho2ko said:

"I'm no EFF but I'm with Julius on this one."

@CeciliaMunyai said:

"Julius is right to address such but there are proper channels to do this, not to address it in court in a disrespectful manner like this."

@amatuli:

"If it is the case that the magistrate is always late, then I will have to agree with Julias. First time "

