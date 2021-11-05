The EFF held a conference on Thursday, 4 November and the comments made by the party leader, Julius Malema, are getting massive attention

Malema had harsh words about President Cyril Ramaphosa and used the opportunity to poke fun at the ANC

People from around Mzansi are airing their views about the conference and many are super impressed with the EFF leader

The EFF leader is trending on Twitter after he took a dig at President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Tshwane results operations centre on Thursday, calling him "boring" and a mood killer.

The video was live streamed on YouTube with the title EFF Presser IEC ROC, Tshwane and now Saffas have drawn inspiration from the title and are making the hashtag #EFFPresser famous.

Julius Malema didn't hold back on his thoughts on the ANC at a conference yesterday. Image: J. Countess/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TimesLive joined in on the action and shared a post on Twitter quoting Malema as he joked about the ANC's election results.

"The ANC has gone below 50%. Someone was supposed to play Tsonga music here so I can dance for you. I'm the happiest man," said Malema

The EFF leader also spoke about the possibility of coalitions, shared his thoughts on Herman Mashaba from ActionSA and discussed his party's election campaign.

Not long after the livestream, people from around Mzansi took to Twitter and aired their views on the EFF leader's words. Many were inspired, others said he is a true leader and a few mentioned he has matured in his role.

However, one person took to the comment section to call the whole conference, "rubbish".

Check out the comments:

@mathabak:

"I listened to #EFFPresser dang!!! Bhuti @Julius_S_Malema is a really who I aspire to be! I don't regret voting for @EFFSouthAfrica."

@TheRiseofAkim:

"The EFF Presser, Malema uthi Cyril Ramaphosa is boring, he doesn't bring excitement to politics."

@TotoAxola:

"This one always makes sense, I can listen to him all day. You always stand for the poor."

@mfalmeNour:

"Julius is right though, slow growth not only builds character but secures longevity; and he's grown a lot since the birth of the EFF. Literally the same approach I have towards business. #EFFPresser."

@Nelisiwe_music:

"Julius Malema is maturing like fine wine. Just watched the #EFFPresser, I'm so impressed. I appreciate the accountability. He is going to be around for a long time. #Vote4Change."

@NalaThokozane:

"Listened to #EFFPresser on SAFM and I was impressed by the clarity and maturity of Julius Malema. Dude is a born leader."

@fulufhelo_DM:

"You must just give it to him, the man is political mastermind..#EFFPresser."

@NkosinatiMagwa:

"What rubbish is this?"

