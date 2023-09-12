Drama at the Morakes seems it'll never end, as Lebo M and Pretty Samuels head to court

The Lion King composer was recently captured with all smiles outside the Randburg Magistrates Court

Though Pretty couldn't talk much about the protection order, she said justice would be served

Drama seems to never end between the producer Lebo 'Lebo M' Morake and his estranged wife Pretty Samuels. The couple have been hitting the trend list online this year after news of them getting a divorce surfaced.

Lebo M and Pretty Samuels head to court

Bathong, the marital saga between Lebo M and his wife, Pretty, keeps trending online for all the wrong reasons.

The couple have been at each other's throats for the past few months, from Lebo M demanding his Mercedes Benz from Pretty to him firing his wife's friend for allegedly swindling money.

According to TimesLIVE, the case involving the pair regarding the protection order against Lebo was postponed to Tuesday, 5 December 2023.

Outside the Randburg Magistrates Court, The Lion King composer Lebo M was seen smiling from ear to ear together with his lawyer and management.

Pretty Samuels-Morake expressed her confidence in justice being served, even though she couldn't comment on the protection order issue.

She also noted that she has received the divorce summons and is actively working with her legal team to address the proceedings.

"It's too early for me to express how I'm feeling," she remarked.

"We've just emerged from court, and I'm currently in consultation. Nevertheless, I firmly believe justice will ultimately triumph," she added.

The Lion King UK and Lebo M are preparing for their anniversary

Amidst all the drama between the Morakes, The Lion King composer shared news about him, and The Lion King UK gearing up for their 25th anniversary, which will take place next year in 2024.

Lebo M posted a pic on Instagram and captioned it:

"Our @thelionkinguk is on fire as we prepare for the 25th anniversary 2024, very proud of the entire production… I smell another 25 years roaring in the Westend. Tomorrow, on to the future… Bless #globalfootprint #Southafrican # theatre #thelionking #thelionkingmusical."

See the post here:

Fans of the music composer applauded him, some were happy to see him at the West End in London while others said they look forward to the 25th anniversary of the show:

Sandilegontsana commented:

"So good to see and hangout with you Bra @thereallebo_m BIG LOVE & BLESSINGS."

Gregmaloka responded:

"Bless you brother. Inspiring stuff."

Talkingdrumstravel said:

"Truly the greatest musical ever! Looking forward to the 25-year anniversary!"

Mariah2palmer wrote:

"I saw this in London nearly 20 years ago, hands down one of the most amazing shows I’ve seen."

Zebrahomecinema wrote:

"Absolutely loved watching this!"

Thenjiwe_nofemele responded:

"It was so good to see you! Thank you for the words of wisdom. What an honour."

Lebo M says he won't sacrifice his money for love

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Lebo M, who made headlines last week for filing for divorce over an electronic signature, said he will always put his money first.

The Lion King composer shared a statement noting that he had decided to file for divorce over a minor dispute with his wife, Pretty Morake. He said the main reason he had decided to part ways with his wife a few months after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary was because she was refusing to delete his electronic signature.

