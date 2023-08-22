Pretty Samuels-Morake clapped back at rumours and claims of her and Lebo M divorcing and repossession of the car

Lebo M's spokesperson shared that The Lion King composer is not interested in rekindling his marriage

Pretty also mentioned that she is going to fight for her relationship as she didn't marry to divorce

Pretty Samuels-Morake took a stand against divorce rumours and car repossession. She is ready to defend her marriage to Lebo M. Image: @thereallebo_m

Lebo M's marriage to Pretty Samuels-Morake has been the talk of the town for weeks without end. Finally, Pretty decided to address all the rumours and maybe end this marital battle saga.

Pretty Samuels-Morake hits back at rumours and claims

The Lion King composer's wife is not taking all these rumours lying down. Pretty is determined to get her side of the story heard.

Lebo M's wife shares her side of the story

Pretty Samuels-Morake shared her side of the saga. Samuels-Morake said she didn't receive a divorce summons or notice of Lebo M's car's repossession.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Pretty said:

"I am a wife, and we own multiple cars. Three weeks ago, I had a car accident in one of the cars I drive. Due to this, I've been using the other Mercedes-Benz. As a wife, I understand my rights and haven't received any legal notices to return the car.

"I wonder why such matters are being discussed in the media. My phone is always available."

The estranged wife is still at her mother's home back in KwaZulu-Natal. Pretty also said she is not ending her marriage and will continue to fight for it.

Pretty said in the podcast that her family has contacted the Morake family. However, Samuels-Morake indicated the families have not met yet.

Lebo M's estranged wife claims she stayed at home for a while until a meeting date between the families was set.

"It seems there is resistance from the Morake family to meet my uncles.”

The businesswoman said the Samuels are here to build a family with the Morakes, not to destroy it.

"I am still a wife, and I did not get married to be divorced."

When confronted by her family, Pretty said she wants to build her marriage despite all the divorce rumours.

"Marriages have different problems depending on who you’re married to, and I’m here to fight for my marriage.

"I am not here to dissolve my marriage. That’s where I stand. I haven’t received summons, and also, receiving summons doesn’t mean there will be a divorce."

Recently Lebo M's spokesperson, Baleseng More shared that Lebo wants nothing to do with the marriage.

“She doesn’t have access to their marital home. There’s nothing she has access to that belongs to Mr M,” More said.

Pretty given 48 hours or face theft charges

"She has no access to the house, and has been stripped of all the other expensive benefits she used to indulge herself with when the couple was still in love."

