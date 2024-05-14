Former striker Thembinkosi Biyela said he nearly signed for Orlando Pirates before his transfer from Moroka Swallows to Kaizer Chiefs in 1997

The forward, who won the Rothman's Cup with Chiefs, said club co-founder Stanley Tshabalala and his father agreed to a deal without his knowledge

Amakhosi fans have admired Biyela and took to social media to describe him as a powerful forward

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Theminkosi Biyela said Stanley Thsabalala made the move to Amakhosi possible. Image: Orlando Pirates Community @ Facebook / Kaizer Chiefs Throwback @ Twitter

Source: UGC

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Thembinkosi Biyela said he was not part of the negotiations that caused him to switch from Moroka Swallows to Kaizer Chiefs in 1997.

The former Chiefs attacker said his father and club co-founder Stanley Tshabalala, who was shot in March 2024, arranged the move amid interest from Orlando Pirates.

Thembinkosi Biyela was pushed to a Kaizer Chiefs move

Biyela speaks about his 1997 transfer to Chiefs in the tweet below:

Speaking to Kickoff, Biyela said his meeting with Pirates did not happen because chairman Irvin Khoza was out of the country.

Biyela said:

"I knew that SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Chiefs were interested in my services. I was a Moroka Swallows player by then, unaware that my father had finished negotiating with the likes of Stan Tshabalala and was pushing me in the Kaizer Chiefs direction."

Fans remember Biyela

Amakhosi fans, who called Chiefs a 'family business', took to social media to say they remember Biyela as a strong player.

Lokza Mog's thinks Biyela should have gone to Pirates:

"I didn't see his impact at Chiefs. He should have gone to Pirates; maybe he could've delivered."

Ryder Ndlovu admired Biyela:

"Biyela was a good centre-forward."

Tatagobana Senong was a fan:

"Real centre forward."

Sikars Sikarq remebers Biyela:

“Biyela was strong.”

Liteboho Paulosi has respect for Biyela:

"I liked him; he was a fighter."

