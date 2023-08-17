South Africa's "Lord of the Rings", Lebo M, and his estranged wife Pretty Samuels are at it again

The Lion King composer said he wants his car back within 48 hours, but Pretty is still driving the Mercedes and has disabled its tracking device

He says their marriage was forced to work by family members but he's lost all trust in her

Lebo M's estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, has been given a deadline to return his Mercedes Benz or face imprisonment. Images: @threallebo_m

Source: Instagram

Lebo M and his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels, are having marital problems once more and now he wants his property back.

Pretty Samuels summoned to return Lebo's car

Lebo M's spokesperson Baleseng More told ZiMoja that Pretty ran off with his Mercedes Benz and some cash after she failed to issue a public statement admitting to her misusing his digital signature for insurance policies.

She allegedly removed the tracking device from the car to conceal her location and was given a condition to return the car within 48 hours or be charged with theft.

Love has grown cold for Pretty and Lebo M

More says Lebo M has been over his marriage with Pretty due to trust issues, even though their marriage was confronted by family intervention:

"She has no access to the house, and has been stripped of all the other expensive benefits she used to indulge herself when the couple was still in love."

Pretty spotted in KZN with sangoma friend

Another source told the publication that the soon-to-be former Mrs M was spotted in a Richard's Bay filling station with a sangoma friend dressed in disguise.

A recent Instagram post by Pretty suggested that she may return to her mother's home with a caption titled:

"My mother’s palm trees, her garden-nyana and just home energy gives me such peace."

Watch the video from the post below:

