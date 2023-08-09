Music composer Lebo 'M' Morake topped the trends list after he announced that he had filed for divorce from Pretty Samuels

The Lion King composer was a guest on Podcast and Chill With MacG, where he spoke about his trust issues when it comes to money

It was rumoured that Lebo and his estranged wife, Pretty Samuels-Morake, had reconciled following news of their divorce

Lebo M has clarified where he draws the line in relationships and marriages.

Lebo M told MacG and Sol Phenduka that he has trust issues and wants to make sure that when he passes on, there is no will he knows nothing about. Image: @thereallebo_m, @pretty_samuels

Source: Instagram

Lebo M says he trusts nobody with his money and his riches

In a recent episode of Podcast And Chill with MacG, the hosts Sol Phenduka and MacG spoke to Lebo 'M' Morake about his divorce news which rocked Twitter.

Mac G quizzed Morake about his divorce news and asked if he was the first or last person to get divorced in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

When asked whether he has trust issues, he admitted that he does, mainly concerning money.

“Yes. When it comes to money, I trust nobody in my life.”

Lebo M says it's not about love but rather about money

Mac G pressed for answers from Lebo M when he told him that maybe he is very unlucky with love.

Lebo responded by saying it is not about love but rather about money and needing assurance that should he die, there is no will he has no knowledge about out there.

“This is not about love, it's about money, it's about my estate.”

Lebo M suspected Pretty Samuels of foul play when she refused to delete his electronic signature from her PC

In a statement, Lebo M shared that he and Pretty were headed for divorce.

"I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys."

However, ZiMoja reported that Lebo M and Pretty reconciled after their families intervened.

The news publication reported that Pretty had come clean about a few things, which resulted in Lebo M changing his mind about the divorce.

Pretty Samuels denies getting handed divorce papers

In a previous report from Briefly News, Pretty said she was still happily married to Lebo.

She denied the existence of divorce papers when she told the media;

"I don't have a summons for divorce, I'm also just surprised having so many people phone me. I'm honestly unaware of that, I've been speaking to him as my husband today. He has not said any of that to me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News