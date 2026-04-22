Mavis Busakwe, the Bitou Municipality Speaker, is in hot water after video footage emerged of her brandishing a firearm at an event

Julius Malema was recently sentenced to five years' direct imprisonment and a fine of R60,000 for similar offences

Social media users weighed in on the video and the Bitou Municipality's claims that it was dealing with the matter

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Bitou Municipality Speaker, Mavis Busakwe, was filmed brandishing a firearm. Image: @bitou_muni

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The Speaker of Bitou Municipality, Mavis Busakwe, has found herself in hot water after a video surfaced of her brandishing what appears to be a firearm.

The video, which has since surfaced on social media, was taken during umgidi celebrations on 21 December 2025. It was at those very same celebrations that Bitou’s Deputy Mayor, Nokuzola Kolwapi, was seen brandishing a firearm and firing it into the air.

In the video, Busakwe can be seen dancing with the firearm in her hand before pointing it in the air. Unlike Kolwapi, she did not fire any shots with it.

Bitou Municipality, which was formerly known as Plettenberg Bay Municipality, is based in the Western Cape and is run by a coalition consisting of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Active United Front (AUF), and Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM). Busakwe is a member of the AUF.

Bitou Municipality says matter will be dealt with

The Bitou Municipality has since released a statement regarding the video, promising that the matter will be dealt with. In the statement, the municipality also noted that it had only been made aware of the video in April 2026, after it received it through a media inquiry.

The municipality noted that the celebrations, where the incident occurred, were at a private event, but confirmed that it would still be dealing with it.

“The umgidi celebrations are private events organised by the family of the returning initiate, and whoever attends them does so in their private capacity.

“However, we are aware and do acknowledge the circulating video. The matter will be dealt with in line with the council's relevant processes as outlined in line with the Municipal Systems Act,” the

Committee dealing with the Deputy Mayor’s matter

The municipality also provided an update on Kolwapi’s situation, stating that a committee had been established to address the matter. The committee will present a report to the council with its findings and recommendations.

“The municipality would like to urge the public to be patient and await the outcomes of all investigations,” Acting Municipal Manager, Christopher Mapeyi, said in the statement.

The cases against the two officials remain in the headlines as Julius Malema was recently sentenced to imprisonment for similar offences.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters was sentenced to five years' direct imprisonment and a fine of R60,000. He was sentenced after he was convicted on five charges related to the Firearms Control Act (Act 60 of 2000).

South Africans debate the developments

Social media users weighed in on the shooting, with some commenting on the municipality’s claims that it was only made aware of the incident now, while others brought up the Malema issue.

Corrine Jantjies noted:

“Malema has been sentenced to five years. Just saying. Stop with prolonged media statements, asseblief.

Christine Sounes asked:

“You have never seen the video before? What? We have all seen it. Who is living under a rock?”

Anton Muller agreed:

“Multiple videos were everywhere for weeks. It is disingenuous to claim it had to be put under your nose to be noticed.”

Roger William Davis questioned:

"Malema got five years. In the video, you can see the bullet casings being ejected from the automatic pistol. Do you mean to tell me her security uses toy guns?"

@mbathambali493 stated:

“This video did not ‘emerge’. It's long been in the public domain.”

@intrepidesigner asked:

“When did breaking the law in terms of publicly pointing/discharging a firearm become a cultural ceremony tradition? What nonsense. SA has no tribal culture of behaving like cowboys from the Wild West.”

@Voys_ZA stated:

“She must be arrested. Birds of a feather flocking together into jail.”

Malema granted leave to appeal sentencing

Briefly News also reported that Malema's legal team was granted leave to appeal his sentencing by Magistrate Twanet Olivier.

The EFF leader was sentenced to an effective five years in prison by the East London Magistrate's Court.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also plans to challenge the magistrate's decision to convict him.

Source: Briefly News