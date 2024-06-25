The Benoni Flying Squad arrested six suspects and seized counterfeit money in two separate operations

The suspects, including illegal immigrants, were found with fake currency during patrols and at a shopping mall

Authorities commend security personnel and urge the public to report suspicious activities

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered court and crime-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The Benoni Flying Squad, in two separate operations, arrested six suspects and seized fake money. Images: @SAPoliceService.

Source: Twitter

Members of the Benoni Flying Squad made significant strides in combating counterfeit money activities.

Two successful operations were carried out, resulting in the arrest of six suspects and the confiscation of fake currency.

Illegal immigrants caught with fake money

The first incident occurred during routine patrols along Snake Road, Benoni.

Members of the Flying Squad were flagged down by security personnel next to the road, who alerted them to suspicious individuals in the vicinity.

Upon investigation, three suspects, aged between 28 and 38, were found to possess counterfeit money.

Further inquiries revealed that the suspects could not produce any legal documents in compliance with the Immigration Act, leading to their immediate arrest.

More suspects arrested for fake money

In a separate but related incident, the Benoni Flying Squad responded to a call from security at the Van Dyk Park shopping mall in Boksburg.

See the post on X below:

Three young suspects, aged between 21 and 25, were allegedly caught with counterfeit R200 notes.

The quick response by the Flying Squad resulted in the prompt arrest of the individuals and the seizure of the fake currency, which was handed in as evidence.

All six suspects will appear in the local Magistrate’s courts, where they will face charges of possessing counterfeit money.

The arrests highlight the Benoni Flying Squad's ongoing efforts to tackle financial crime and maintain public safety.

Any suspicious should be reported

The local authorities have commended the vigilance of the security personnel involved and reaffirmed their commitment to eradicating counterfeit operations in the region.

Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to help law enforcement in their continuous fight against crime.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of thorough checks and the role of community collaboration in ensuring a safer environment for all residents.

KwaZulu-Natal mom of two arrested for manufacturing counterfeit money, SA stunned: “Times are tough”

Briefly News previously reported that a woman from Pietermaritzburg was arrested after she produced fake money bills in her home.

The woman was allegedly cash-strapped after she and her husband were retrenched during the COVID-19 lockdown.

South Africans had different feelings about what she did, with some supporting her and others slamming her.

